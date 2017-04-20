Community still trying to heal after Fresno shooting spree

A huge sense of heartbreak remains throughout Fresno after Tuesday's violence. On Thursday, religious leaders with Fresno-Clovis Pastors Clusters took steps to heal the community.The group of pastors walked as one with each foot guided by faith.Pastor Eli Loera said, "Just praying for peace-- peace in our neighborhood."The prayer walk retraced the steps of a killer to reverse the pain, "Take back this street, take back this neighborhood." Pastor Loera added, "Take back this area by covering it in prayer."Along the way, the group made stops at memorials to pray for the victims of the deadly shooting spree-- the first stop in front of Catholic Charities where police say Kori Muhammad fired his final shots, killing David Jackson and another, less than a block away where candles and flowers were set for Mark Gassett.In prayer, Pastor Jim Parks said, "Those who were killed and the families that are left behind, we ask your blessings upon those families -- that you give them peace."The prayers continued in front of the house where bullets missed a man and the walk ultimately led to the corner where the violence started-- where Zackary Randalls was fatally shot. His picture now rests on the sidewalk.Pastor Joe White grew up a couple houses down and said, "We weep and we mourn and we pray."White said the neighborhood is hurting but not broken, "We bend but don't break and this neighborhood is filled with people that love this place."Stacey Shaefers is one of those people. The gunshots broke her heart but her love for the community remains strong."It is my neighborhood but I refuse to live in fear in my own neighborhood," Shaefers added.Religious leaders both near and far stand with her and on this day, they walked to remind everyone in the neighborhood, they are not alone.The Central Valley Community Foundation donated $15,000 to Catholic Charities prior to the prayer walk to support families of the victims and help feed people in need.