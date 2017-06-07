"My first reaction was, 'Wow, what a beautiful wedding,'" Megan told ABC News. "I sat looking through it and thought, 'We need to find these people.'"
Megan posted a message on Facebook to spread awareness of the lost album and potentially locate the couple in it, and says she has received thousands of responses.
"I'm pretty sure I'm going to find her, if not, her family," Megan said. "I have a lead that she's two towns north of where we are now. I'd like to return it and maybe hear a little bit about her wedding day if she's willing to talk about it."