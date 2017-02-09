Passerby confused a music video shoot for a fight in Ontario and called police for help.But, when officers arrive, they found no fighting...only funk.What happened next is nothing short of awesome as Constable Jarrod Singh broke out some killer moves alongside a member of the University of Ontario's dance team.The video is now going viral, as Singh has found a ton of love for his sweet and smooth moves.The constable told CBC News Canada he understands how someone might have thought there was something nefarious going down, but it was only break dancing.The video has been seen nearly a million times so far.