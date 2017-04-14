U.S. & WORLD

Daughter of NYPD officer killed in 9/11 attacks joins force

NEW YORK CITY --
The daughter of a New York Police Department officer killed in the 9/11 terrorist attacks has been sworn in as a member of the force.

Brittney Roy, of Massapequa Park on Long Island, was sworn in Thursday along with 473 other recruits during a ceremony held at the city's police academy in Queens.

Her father, Sgt. Timothy Roy, was assigned to the NYPD's surface transit enforcement division. He was working in Brooklyn courts when the terrorists flew two planes into the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001.

The 36-year-old Roy rushed to Lower Manhattan to help. He was last seen by the South Tower before it collapsed. His body was found the following March.

Brittney Roy, now 22, was 7 years old when her father died. She says she always dreamed of becoming a police officer.
Related Topics:
societyseptember 11september 11thnypdu.s. & worldNew York
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
U.S. & WORLD
One-day-old goats in sweaters!
Decorated Marine fighting for his freedom after mandatory gun sentence
LIVE GIRAFFE CAM | April the Giraffe may give birth at any time
'M.O.A.B.' bomb video released
More u.s. & world
SOCIETY
LIVE GIRAFFE CAM | April the Giraffe may give birth at any time
With the drought over the City of Fresno considering changes to outdoor watering ordinance
Fresno poet launching book after winning a prestigious award
New employees sworn in at Fresno Co. Sheriff's Office ceremony and ABC30 employees honored
More Society
Top Stories
Fresno Police investigating a 'trail of blood' near deadly apartment fire
1 dead, several injured in crash between minivan and farmworker bus
Security guard shot to death while on the job in Northwest Fresno
Fresno State professor who tweeted controversial comments about President Trump has classes canceled
Wisconsin man accused of robbing gun store and writing a threatening manifesto to Trump has been captured
Fresno residents mopping up after heavy rain causes flooding
1 dead, 1 missing after being swept into Tule River
Show More
VIDEO: Fresno County Sheriff's Office saves family stuck on the Kings River
Police looking for shoplifter who pulled knife on employee in Northwest Fresno
22 cars involved in pile up near Lemoore Naval Air Station
DA files charges against former Central Unified teacher accused of sex with minor
Shooting in Southwest Fresno turned into possible hazmat situation after gas meter struck
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Stockholm, Sweden 'terror' attack
Animal Compassion Team - Pets of the Week
PHOTOS: Fatal explosion in Russian subway
FBI releases new batch of 9/11 Pentagon photos
More Photos