TULARE COUNTY

Deadline looming for Slick Rock Film Festival submissions

EMBED </>More News Videos

The deadline is approaching for submissions for this year's Slick Rock student film festival. (KFSN)

The deadline is approaching for submissions for this year's Slick Rock student film festival.

Local teens, including junior high and high school students, are encouraged to enter their videos in various categories. Those categories include documentaries, PSA's, music videos, and 3D animation.

The Tulare County Office of Education organizes the event which is now in its 15th year.

The deadline to enter is on March 14th.

Winners get star treatment by walking the red carpet and receiving swag bags at the Fox Theater in May.

Find information on how to submit your entries here.
Related Topics:
societyfilm festivaltulare countystudents
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TULARE COUNTY
Friends remember 22-year-old Visalia man who was stabbed to death while walking home
Proposed bill aims to improve three small Central Valley police departments
Overnight crash in Visalia leaves 1 dead, 1 critical
Police say 22-year-old Visalia man stabbed to death walking home from work
More tulare county
SOCIETY
ABC30 employee has proposal go viral after getting sick while popping the question
William Shatner helps boy with autism find 'Star Wars' mac and cheese
ROYAL FAMILY PHOTOS: William and Kate through the years
Members of a non-profit animal rescue organization asking the city of Madera for help
More Society
Top Stories
Attorney General Jeff Sessions will recuse himself from investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election
California Supreme Court says officials' emails are public records
Report shows misuse of California money by state employees
UPDATE: 'Alive and well' missing Mariposa County child has been located
Senate confirms former Texas Gov. Rick Perry to serve as energy secretary
Sierra snowpack at 185 percent of normal
Dow Jones soars after President Trump's address to congress, closes at 21,000 for first time ever
Show More
Fresno PD says high-speed pursuit and crash in Downtown part of big crack down
Businesses in Oakhurst hoping Caltrans can get HWY 41 open again before tourism season
Members of a non-profit animal rescue organization asking the city of Madera for help
FUSD School Board declares district a Safe Place for undocumented students and their families
UC School system releases hundreds of sexual misconduct cases after a long investigation
More News
Top Video
Your Weekend
Throwback Thursday: Tark's last home game at Fresno State
Sierra snowpack at 185 percent of normal
Police look for man who stole money from Walmart register
More Video