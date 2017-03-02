Deadline looming for Slick Rock Film Festival submissions

The deadline is approaching for submissions for this year's Slick Rock student film festival.Local teens, including junior high and high school students, are encouraged to enter their videos in various categories. Those categories include documentaries, PSA's, music videos, and 3D animation.The Tulare County Office of Education organizes the event which is now in its 15th year.The deadline to enter is on March 14th.Winners get star treatment by walking the red carpet and receiving swag bags at the Fox Theater in May.