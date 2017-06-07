FRESNO

Demolition begins on Downtown Fresno car dealership for expansion project

The sights and sounds of wooden panels, cinder block, and rebar crumbling are all signs of growth coming to Downtown Fresno. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The sights and sounds of wooden panels, cinder block, and rebar crumbling are all signs of growth coming to Downtown Fresno. The building that once stood at the corner of L and Ventura is no more.

"We just out grew old 'Betsy', she just couldn't do it anymore," said James Haron, President.

Over what they hope is a 12 month timeline, Haron Jaguar Land Rover is growing from 13,000 to 45,000 square feet.

"It's going to take up three times as much room-- it gives us room to grow, we've got a lot of new projects coming out," said Randy Haron, General Manager and Owner.

"It's helping revitalize the Downtown area, which we believe in and have been here our whole lives," said James.

Since 1945 the Haron's have served the Central Valley from Downtown Fresno-- the location is ideal as it's where all the freeways meet.

"We've gone through years of war and drought, and you know, luxury taxes and all these things-- we've fought through," said Randy.

That fight made Haron the #1 Jaguar dealership per-capita in the nation.

"We're excited to grow in Downtown Fresno with Fresno, and we think it's the hub of Downtown Fresno," said Hilary Haron, Partner.

Around 40 people are currently employed by the dealership; more than tripling the size of the dealership will add 15 to 20 new hires.

During demo and reconstruction phases there is a temporary location that is one block down Ventura on Van Ness.
