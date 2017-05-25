Department of Defense honoring Valley Children's Hospital for supporting military personnel

If you grew up in the Central Valley chances are you, or someone you love, has been treated at Valley Children's Hospital. It's known for outstanding service to patients but the hospital treats its employees in the same manner."We have to invest in our staff first so they can then heal children to put them on a path to realize the future they were promised," said Todd Suntrapak, Valley Children's CEO.Thursday, the Department of Defense recognized the hospitals long standing support of its guard and reserve employees."When you find an employer that is willing to take special interest in their guard and reserve members, they have a tendency to stay in the guard and reserve and this is essential to the readiness of our national defense," said General James Combs, Employer Support for Guard and Reserve.The Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, or ESGR, presented the hospital and Suntrapak with the "Above and Beyond" Award. There are more than 58,000 guard and reserve members in California.Of the thousands of employers taking interest in them, Valley Children's is one of 10 the state committee chooses per year."We do this together and we do it successfully because we do work as a team, and you have to have a heart and collaboration-- you have to be a true team and communicate," said Christine Jakel, Security Operations Manager.Serving those who serve our country is what Jakel strives to do daily; which is why she was awarded the Seven Seals Honor. The recognition is given to just seven supervisors nationwide who go above and beyond in support of their military staff."I think that to honor our military who are in our working world is an amazing thing, because it's very hard sometimes to transition and I think the job in security here helps them with that."Valley Children's has more than 85 employees and physicians who are currently in the reserves, National Guard, or who are military veterans.