FRESNO

Derby Down draws hundreds to Fresno Fairgrounds

This year almost 1,000 people gathered at the Fresno Fairgrounds to watch the races and spend money for a good cause.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Organizers of an annual derby event are hoping to raise more than $150,000 for Valley Children's Hospital.

Derby Down is a local celebration of the Kentucky Derby and is hosted by the La Feliz Guild - a fundraising arm of Valley Children's.

This year almost 1,000 people gathered at the Fresno Fairgrounds to watch the races and spend money for a good cause.

"You notice very dapper men and just gorgeous women in these fabulous costumes, you want to say it's a costume," Erika Hoppe with La Feliz Guild said. "And we get in the spirit of it let's do the derby for Children's Hospital."

Action News Anchor Warren Armstrong emceed the event.
