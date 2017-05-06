Derby Down draws hundreds to Fresno Fairgrounds

Organizers of an annual derby event are hoping to raise more than $150,000 for Valley Children's Hospital.Derby Down is a local celebration of the Kentucky Derby and is hosted by the La Feliz Guild - a fundraising arm of Valley Children's.This year almost 1,000 people gathered at the Fresno Fairgrounds to watch the races and spend money for a good cause."You notice very dapper men and just gorgeous women in these fabulous costumes, you want to say it's a costume," Erika Hoppe with La Feliz Guild said. "And we get in the spirit of it let's do the derby for Children's Hospital."Action News Anchor Warren Armstrong emceed the event.