Despite low donations, Fresno Community Food Bank is making sure local kids don't go hungry

One backpack at a time Community Food Bank is making sure children in the Valley do not go hungry.Seven-hundred students are enrolled in the school backpack program across nine Central Valley campuses. Each child, hand selected by school administrators to receive a backpack full of food over the weekend."Their teachers and administrators have reported that these kids don't eat on the weekend when they don't have the school meals available," said Kym Dildine, Community Food Bank.Volunteer Shala Silveira made the volunteering opportunity a family outing."I just wanted to let my kids know how important it is to give back to the community."Important and fun-- just ask Silveira's daughter Malia."I don't know if they're aware that other kids in their school may be in need but at least this is awareness that they can have for themselves to share with their friends and other people."Each year Community Food Bank provides 40 million pounds of food for those in need which is thanks in part to the volunteer network."Over 5,000 volunteers help us do what we do every day which is one of the reasons we can make a dollar stretch so far-- $1 makes seven meals," said Dildine.This time of year proves challenging for food banks nationwide."Donations go down in product and financial donations. So the springtime becomes really tough for Community Food Bank here in the Central Valley," said Dildine.Community foodbank works with 220 partnered agencies- collectively serving more than 280 thousand people per month."So think of us as the food banks food bank. Poverello House, Catholic Charities Fresno State Student Cupboard-- all get their food from us," said Dildine.Walmart is making it easier to donate through the "Fight Hunger, Spark Change" campaign you can donate at the register, buy participating General Mills products, or use #fighthunger on social media.The campaign runs through May 15th.