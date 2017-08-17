U.S. & WORLD

Diamond ring lost 13 years ago while gardening found on misshaped carrot

EMBED </>More Videos

A Canadian woman said she found her lost engagement ring on a carrot.

CAMROSE, Alberta --
A Canadian woman who lost her engagement ring 13 years ago while weeding her garden on the family farm is wearing it proudly again after her daughter-in-law pulled it from the ground on a misshapen carrot.

Mary Grams, 84, said she can't believe the lucky carrot actually grew through and around the diamond ring she had long given up hope of finding.

Grams said she never told her husband, Norman, that she lost the ring, but told her son. Her husband died five years ago.

"I feel relieved and happy inside," Grams said this week. "It grew into the carrot. I still can't figure it out."

Her daughter-in-law, Colleen Daley, found the ring while harvesting carrots for supper with her dog Billy at the farm near Armena, Alberta, where Grams used to live. The farm has been in the family for 105 years.

Daley said while she was pulling the carrots and noticed one of them looked strange. She almost fed it to her dog but decided to keep it and just threw it in her pail. When she was washing the carrots she noticed the ring and spoke to her husband, Grams' son, about what she had found.

They quickly called Grams. "I said we found your ring in the garden. She couldn't believe it," Daley said. "It was so weird that the carrot grew perfectly through that ring."

Grams said she was eager to try the ring on again after so many years. With family looking on she washed the ring with a little soap to get the dirt off. It slid on her finger as easily as it did when her husband gave it to her.

"We were giggling and laughing," she said. "It fit. After that many years it fits."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societygood newsbizarretrendingu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
U.S. & WORLD
Photos from the scene of struck pedestrians in Barcelona
Trump tweets support for preserving Confederate statues
Malala Yousafzai: 'So excited to go to Oxford!!'
Powerball $430M jackpot is 9th largest in game's history
More u.s. & world
SOCIETY
"Futures worth Fighting For," telethon to benefit Valley Children's Hospital
Powerball $430M jackpot is 9th largest in game's history
FUSD middle school students treated to brand new water filling station
Downtown Fresno changing as renovations continue
More Society
Top Stories
Futures Worth Fighting For Telethon: Call 1-877-353-0000 or text GEORGE to 80077
Hostage situation unfolding in Barcelona after vehicle hit pedestrians
Photos from the scene of struck pedestrians in Barcelona
Pedestrian, believed to be drunk, hit by car, Fresno Police say
Department of Justice orders 500 Club in Clovis to temporarily close
Smoke building over Yosemite as South Fork Fire continues to encroach on Wawona
Trump tweets support for preserving Confederate statues
Bannon slams far right: 'These guys are a collection of clowns'
Show More
Special counsel's Russia probe loses top FBI investigator
Man dies after bizarre chase, standoff at Port of LA
Fresno homeless population increases, no shelter available for most
Fresno Police arrest home invasion robbery suspect
Powerball $430M jackpot is 9th largest in game's history
More News
Top Video
2 measures on the ballot in special election to keep police department funded in Mendota
Smoke building over Yosemite as South Fork Fire continues to encroach on Wawona
Department of Justice orders 500 Club in Clovis to temporarily close
"Futures worth Fighting For," telethon to benefit Valley Children's Hospital
More Video