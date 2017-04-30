FEEL GOOD

Dierks Bentley helps serviceman have emotional reunion with family before Fresno concert

EMBED </>More News Videos

Bentley and his crew helped Sgt. Steven Mendez surprise his family after being overseas for 10 months. As Mendez's two sons were taking a photo with Bentley backstage, he walked in. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Country star Dierks Bentley rocked the Save Mart Center Saturday night, but one family was treated to an extra special surprise.

Bentley and his crew helped Sgt. Steven Mendez surprise his family after being overseas for 10 months. As Mendez's two sons were taking a photo with Bentley backstage, he walked in.

His boys were stunned for a few seconds but then wrapped him in a hug. Later during the show, Bentley brought the family on stage.

He thanked him for letting him be a part of their reunion - calling the experience "life-changing" and thanking Mendez for his service, and the crowd also showed their support.

Bentley started tearing up on stage, saying he had nothing of real value to give him but offered up some free swag.

Mendez then gave Bentley a California military patch which the star graciously accepted.
Related Topics:
societyfeel goodsave mart centerfresnoFresno - Northeast
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FEEL GOOD
Man secretly installs 'relationship saving station' at IKEA
Johnny Depp surprises Disneyland visitors
Group with developmental disabilities wins gold medal for dance
'Patient Puppets' help sick kids make sense of their illnesses
More feel good
SOCIETY
Grizzly Fest '17 lineup draws thousands to Downtown Fresno
First responders suit up for softball tournament fundraiser in Fresno
Dozens come out to Fulton Mall tour ahead of summer completion
Fresno City College wraps up Asian-American month with Asian Fest cultural celebration
More Society
Top Stories
Grass fire near Mendota destroys family's home, kills pets and livestock
Shark attacks swimmer, tears away part of her thigh
CHP searching for driver involved in deadly hit-and-run near Kettleman City
Police hope new evidence will crack 3-year-old Merced murder case
At least 13 dead in 4 states as tornadoes and floods wreak havoc in South, Midwest
EPA scrubs climate change data from website
President Trump's first 100 days: A timeline
Show More
Police searching for stabbing suspect in Southeast Fresno
Hemp and Cannabis Fair draws hundreds to Merced
Small plane makes hard landing in Porterville field days after deadly crash in Kern County
1 dead 2 injured in shooting in Tulare County
Man shot dead at Merced Apartment complex
More News
Top Video
Grass fire near Mendota destroys family's home, kills pets and livestock
CHP searching for driver involved in deadly hit-and-run near Kettleman City
Police hope new evidence will crack 3-year-old Merced murder case
First responders suit up for softball tournament fundraiser in Fresno
More Video