Different ways Valley residents are gearing up to watch the solar eclipse

For the first time this century the moon will pass between the earth and sun, casting a shadow across 14 US states-- better known as the path of totality. (KFSN)


FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A trip to Salem, Oregon to view the total solar eclipse may not be everyone's game plan on Monday, but Sunnyside High senior Angela Hutchins and her aunt have already packed their bags to get the best view.

But how is she going to snap her experience?

"When you take pictures with your iPhone or Galaxy it does not do it justice," said Hutchins. "It looks like a blob."

For the first time this century the moon will pass between the earth and sun, casting a shadow across 14 US states-- better known as the path of totality. Some may be bringing their specialized camera lenses to the prime viewing spots, but Hutchins is bringing this can of Pringles.

"It will be a conversation starter."

Teachers throughout the Valley are incorporating the solar eclipse into their lesson plan. Tamela Ryatt's photography class is building a way to safely view and photograph the celestial event.

"I want my kids to experience it on a lot of different levels-- one, to know that it's happening, two, to do it safely, and three, incorporate the skills that they're learning in class and bring them right into the experience."

Fresno Unified is one of several school districts who are promoting safe viewing of the eclipse. Central Unified students will watch NASA's livestream from their Chromebooks.

Neal Bourzac with the Discovery Center said, "This is something really cool that's going on that we can all learn something from and kinda experience together."

With a 72-percent view of Monday's solar eclipse the Valley is still guaranteed a show. Experts said maximum viewing is at 10:19, but in order to safely view you will need certified solar eclipse glasses.

The Discovery Center is making this an interactive experience for the community. Opening their doors at 9:00 a.m. Monday, staff will man five stations with safe ways to enjoy the eclipse.

"To stimulate a passion for science and stuff like that, also to just know what's going on and the reason behind what they're seeing," said Bourzac.
