Disney care package gives free toys to Valley Children's patients

Free gifts provided by Disney helped bring smiles to some young faces at Valley Children's hospital Monday.Kids had the opportunity to choose between Star Wars figures and other popular Disney toys and movies thanks to a special care package delivered to the hospital.It was a day to play with some new toys and forget about medicine or doctors for a while all - thanks to Disney. On Monday, ABC30's parent company provided a $4,000 Disney character care package for patients at the hospital to enjoy."Disney corporate is so generous and providing support for our child life program, which is an essential mission of the hospital," Rob Saroyan with the hospital said. "And they gave us the generous contribution of toys for our kids to really appreciate and enjoy."The staff at Valley Children's Hospital say the toys help patients with the healing process, and patients like Cyrus enjoyed playing with the Lightning McQueen set he picked out. The playtime brought a sense of normalcy for his mom Jolee."It means a lot just seeing my son smile and getting out of the room, getting a little break is nice," she said.From Star Wars figures to other popular Disney movie characters, there was plenty to choose from, but it didn't take 10-year-old Bella Long to decide which toy she wanted."Because she's brave and she has confidence," she said, looking at her toy.Disney's goal to bring families comfort through these care packages is provided annually to over 400 children hospitals across the US and Canada.