FRESNO

Downtown Fresno changing as renovations continue

EMBED </>More Videos

Downtown Fresno is getting a major facelift-- crews are working to get the Fulton Mall open to traffic for the first time in decades. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Downtown Fresno is getting a major facelift-- crews are working to get the Fulton Mall open to traffic for the first time in decades, while new businesses and apartment housing continue to move into the area.

The Development Department's Assistant Director Dan Zack said, "Every community needs a heart and this is ours."

Zack has spent the last decade putting his heart and soul into the Downtown Fresno Renovation Project. The addition of 600 housing units in the area during that span has only helped the city become more vibrant and attractive to potential business owners.

"It doesn't matter how great other aspects of your community are if you also don't have a great heart. You're missing something and Fresno has been missing that for a while, so we're reclaiming it."

The city has reformed zoning codes to help lure private investors to the area. Miguel Reyes saw the perfect opportunity to open his third Quesadilla Gorilla location last month in Downtown.

"It's not like sky high rent, so we're able to open up a place like this, renovate it pretty cheap."

The newest Quesadilla Gorilla is part of the warehouse row cluster of historic brick buildings in the 700 block of P Street.

"People are so excited that we're here, like, thank you for opening, like, we did them a favor, like, thanks for opening. There's nothing to eat, my lunch break is too short, we're able to get people out really quick," said Reyes.

Since the Fulton Street conversion was announced almost a decade ago, Fresno has seen about $60-million worth of real estate transactions in the Downtown area alone.

"If you look at how things are going and our trajectory, if things keep going where we're going and trying to make them go and think they're going this is just the beginning-- tip of the iceberg."

The city will officially open the Fulton Mall to vehicle traffic on October 21st.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyconstructionfresnofulton mallFresno - Downtown
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO
Pepper spray used during argument in Tarpey Village McDonald's
California Lieutenant Governor makes stop in Fresno
Fresno man admits to killing wife and her new lover, but won't admit to murder
Fresno City Council considering proposed city ordinance to ban outdoor camping to combat city's homeless problem
More fresno
SOCIETY
Video shows man putting up fallen American flag at OC home
Obama's Charlottesville tweet becomes top 'liked'
Recovery efforts continue from the Detwiler Fire as schools in Mariposa County start back to school
Tips for safely viewing the solar eclipse
More Society
Top Stories
Fresno man admits to killing wife and her new lover, but won't admit to murder
FULL VIDEO: Mother of woman killed during Charlottesville violence speaks out
Pepper spray used during argument in Tarpey Village McDonald's
Man injured in Fresno County shooting, suspect arrested
Amid resignations, Trump announces end to manufacturing council
5 missing after report of downed Army helicopter off Hawaii
Dangerous stretch of road creating problems for one Fresno County community
Tulare City Council drafts new policy on chamber use, may affect hospital board meetings
Show More
Residents from Valley communities sit down with billionaire philanthropist to discuss access to clean water
Wisconsin man accidentally shoots nail into heart, drives to hospital
Visitors continue to go to Yosemite while South Fork Fire continues to burn near Wawona
Bicycle rider killed after running red light, hitting car, Fresno police say
Fresno City Council considering proposed city ordinance to ban outdoor camping to combat city's homeless problem
More News
Top Video
Pepper spray used during argument in Tarpey Village McDonald's
Dangerous stretch of road creating problems for one Fresno County community
Tulare City Council drafts new policy on chamber use, may affect hospital board meetings
California Lieutenant Governor makes stop in Fresno
More Video