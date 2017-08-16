Downtown Fresno changing as renovations continue

Downtown Fresno is getting a major facelift-- crews are working to get the Fulton Mall open to traffic for the first time in decades, while new businesses and apartment housing continue to move into the area.The Development Department's Assistant Director Dan Zack said, "Every community needs a heart and this is ours."Zack has spent the last decade putting his heart and soul into the Downtown Fresno Renovation Project. The addition of 600 housing units in the area during that span has only helped the city become more vibrant and attractive to potential business owners."It doesn't matter how great other aspects of your community are if you also don't have a great heart. You're missing something and Fresno has been missing that for a while, so we're reclaiming it."The city has reformed zoning codes to help lure private investors to the area. Miguel Reyes saw the perfect opportunity to open his third Quesadilla Gorilla location last month in Downtown."It's not like sky high rent, so we're able to open up a place like this, renovate it pretty cheap."The newest Quesadilla Gorilla is part of the warehouse row cluster of historic brick buildings in the 700 block of P Street."People are so excited that we're here, like, thank you for opening, like, we did them a favor, like, thanks for opening. There's nothing to eat, my lunch break is too short, we're able to get people out really quick," said Reyes.Since the Fulton Street conversion was announced almost a decade ago, Fresno has seen about $60-million worth of real estate transactions in the Downtown area alone."If you look at how things are going and our trajectory, if things keep going where we're going and trying to make them go and think they're going this is just the beginning-- tip of the iceberg."The city will officially open the Fulton Mall to vehicle traffic on October 21st.