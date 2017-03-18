Downtown Fresno event encourages students to make a difference

The non-profit Every Monday Matters put on You Matter Day at Chukchansi Park Saturday and encouraged students to help make a difference.Along with great food and music, students were able had the opportunity to participate in service activities to support local communities and children in other parts of the world.Activities included writing letters to Fresno veterans, packaging care bags for the homeless and making toys for pets. Organizers hope it's something that carries on around the nation."My big hope is that this gets so big, and the word starts spreading so far, that other communities across the country do their own You Matter Day," Matthew Emerzian with the group said. "And maybe one day, the same Saturday across our country, we're having this happen with thousands and thousands of people."More than 800 people participated in the event which is now in its second year.