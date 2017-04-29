Dozens come out to Fulton Mall tour ahead of summer completion

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --Dozens of people came out to get a sneak peek of the Fulton Mall which is set to open up to traffic later this summer.
Visitors got a chance to see the outdoor shopping area which soon allows for cars to drive through the mall. People say they can't wait for the project to be completed so they can enjoy the local businesses in the area.
"I just think it's great that it's finally happening," visitor Terell Waggoner said. "I was just taking my son through here, and it's amazing to see all the new lots. I'm just waiting for the new entertainment and restaurants, and it's exciting."
The construction project is expected to be complete by the end of July or beginning of August.
