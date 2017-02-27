Dozens of Valley fans get chance to see post Oscars glamour

Three dozen movie fans from the Valley are back home after getting a taste of Hollywood glamor Monday.They rode on the ABC30 Fun Bus to the Dolby Theater after taking part in our Facebook contest for a seat at the "Live with Kelly after Oscar Show."Action News anchor Margot Kim give them a backstage view of the show and what happens behind the scenes to wrap up the Oscars.The ABC30 Insiders traveled overnight on the fun bus, but you couldn't tell they didn't sleep. The excitement of arriving at the Dolby Theater for the show kept the adrenaline flowing."I wanted to come to Hollywood and see all this," Trish Salcedo of Clovis said. "It's exciting here, and I love the way it looks."And the theater looked stunning, just like it did for the 89th Annual Academy Awards on the very same stage. Kelly Ripa and co-host Ryan Seacrest greeted the audience and then each other with an air hug.Kelly explained that's how you hug your co-host when he's wearing a white jacket and you're wearing body makeup. Then the pair wasted no time making a joke about the Oscar envelope fiasco when the wrong movie was read for best picture.During commercial breaks, Kelly and Ryan interacted with the audience, standing right next to our Central Valley section as local fans snapped pictures of the hosts.The stage crew changes the set in seconds, setting up stools for the fashion critics to dish on the Oscar dresses, and while DJ Khaled was the DJ, musical guest, Flo Rida who turned the theater into.Then, we got exclusive access to the green room backstage where Kelly talked about being in California where everything is bigger and brighter."It's a more celebratory vibe backstage," Ripa said. "People have just won an Academy Award, their lives have changed in indefinable ways so there's that. This is a way bigger audience. Our in-house audience is 235 people, so this is way, way bigger."It's a big experience this Central Valley audience won't soon forget.