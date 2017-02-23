CALIFORNIA

Drought may be coming to an end after series of storms, scientists say

EMBED </>More News Videos

The historic drought California has been plagued with for five years appears to be coming to an end. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The historic drought California has been plagued with for five years appears to be coming to an end.

Scientists say weeks of heavy rain have bailed nearly every part of the state out of the drought-- including much of Fresno County.

According to a weekly report from the US Drought Monitor, 83-percent of California is drought free. In a map released Thursday there is a major difference to a map released a year ago where only five-percent of the state wasn't classified as being in extreme drought.

The latest round of storms soaked the Valley and filled reservoirs across the state to capacity. Excess water has been spilling out of dams and putting stress on our local levee system.

In many places, especially up north, there seems to be too much water, but here in the Central Valley we are not quite out of the woods.

There is still a question of depleted groundwater; water tables have been at an all-time low for years due to over pumping for farming.

From a legal stand-point, California remains in a drought emergency which was declared by Governor Jerry Brown in 2014. State officials say he is waiting until April to alter or rescind the declaration.
Related Topics:
societydroughtcaliforniacalifornia water
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
CALIFORNIA
SF considers funding lawyers for undocumented immigrants
24 arrested in Anaheim protests against off-duty officer
Off-duty LAPD officer fires gun during struggle w/ teens in Anaheim
Weather revealing states lack of funding for road maintenance
More california
SOCIETY
Visalia man wins trip on Live with Kelly
Revenge? Man grades apology letter from ex-girlfriend
Woman's warning about shirt on windshield goes viral
Kingsburg's Mayor said city was proud to be finalists in competition with Small Business Revolution
More Society
Top Stories
Homeowner shot by robbery suspect in Exeter
24 arrested in Anaheim protests against off-duty officer
Off-duty LAPD officer fires gun during struggle w/ teens in Anaheim
SF considers funding lawyers for undocumented immigrants
Man caught skimming ATM in Atwater, police say
New EPA head's emails indicate close ties to oil and gas producers
Man in critical condition after shooting in Central Fresno
Show More
Fresno police looking for suspect who used hammer to rob liquor store
Clovis police looking for suspects who robbed janitor at elementary school
Delhi student's pig found tortured and hanged on the school campus
Parents and teachers ask FUSD school board members to make schools safe havens for undocumented students
San Jose residents question emergency response to floods
More News
Top Video
Homeowner shot by robbery suspect in Exeter
Your Weekend
Pop up cafe coming to Fresno to honor Notorious B.I.G. on anniversary of his death
Visalia man wins trip on Live with Kelly
More Video