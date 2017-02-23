Drought may be coming to an end after series of storms, scientists say

The historic drought California has been plagued with for five years appears to be coming to an end.Scientists say weeks of heavy rain have bailed nearly every part of the state out of the drought-- including much of Fresno County.According to a weekly report from the US Drought Monitor, 83-percent of California is drought free. In a map released Thursday there is a major difference to a map released a year ago where only five-percent of the state wasn't classified as being in extreme drought.The latest round of storms soaked the Valley and filled reservoirs across the state to capacity. Excess water has been spilling out of dams and putting stress on our local levee system.In many places, especially up north, there seems to be too much water, but here in the Central Valley we are not quite out of the woods.There is still a question of depleted groundwater; water tables have been at an all-time low for years due to over pumping for farming.From a legal stand-point, California remains in a drought emergency which was declared by Governor Jerry Brown in 2014. State officials say he is waiting until April to alter or rescind the declaration.