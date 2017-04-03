EARTH DAY

Environmental victories since the first Earth Day

EMBED </>More News Videos

Cleaner water, a reduced ozone hole and more hybrid cars are among the accomplishments since the first Earth Day. (Shutterstock)

April 22 may just seem like a normal spring day. But back in 1970, it was the first celebration of Earth Day, a holiday stressing the need for environmental reform and conservation. In the more than 40 years since the first Earth Day, countless positive changes have been made to the environment.

Fixing the Ozone layer

The Montreal Protocol was signed in 1987, effectively outlawing chemicals that had contributed to the destruction of Earth's Ozone layer. The hole in the Ozone is now healing, according to National Geographic.

Phasing out asbestos

It's hard to believe there was a time when asbestos was considered a "wonder" material. Now, asbestos is more commonly associated with causing mesothelioma and other diseases. The EPA has implemented federal requirements and programs to address asbestos in schools, hazardous waste sites and more.


Protecting marine mammal and endangered life

Great emphasis was placed on the lives of endangered species and marine mammals since the first earth day. In 1973, the Endangered Species Act was passed, installing protections and programs to assist animals in limited numbers. Undersea creatures like whales and dolphins received protection from hunters with the passing of the Marine Mammal Protection Act in 1972, according to National Geographic.

Keeping water clean

One of the first and most influential environmental protection initiatives, 1972's Clean Water Act made it illegal to dump pollutants into natural waters without a permit. Slate called the act "one of the greatest successes in environmental law." Additionally, the Safe Drinking Water Act keeps the water we drink clean.

Protecting pristine natural landsdcapes

Over 100 million acres of Alaskan wilderness is protected with the Alaska National Interest Lands Conservation Act. The marine Protection, Research, and Sanctuaries Act helps keep our glistening oceans clean. And the BEACH Act of 2000 was implemented to "reduce the risk of disease to users of the nation's coastal recreation waters," according to the EPA.

Introducing green, fuel-efficient vehicles

From the first Toyota Prius being introduced to the Japanese market in 1997, over four million Hybrid cars have been sold, signaling a shift towards green-transportation methods.

Regulating pesticides and pesticide usage in foods

Both the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act and the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide and Rodenticide Act helped regulate pesticide distribution and set tolerances for it in food. The Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act also allows for the government seizure if regulations are broken.

Recognizing environmental risks to children

In 1997, the Executive Order (E.O.) 13045 - Protection of Children from Environmental Health Risks and Safety Risks was enacted. This helped ensure that any action and programs enacted by the EPA "address the unique vulnerabilities of children."

Helping safely dispose of nuclear waste

Radioactive materials can cause severe health afflictions, and the improper disposal of radioactive waste can also be very harmful to the environment. In 1982, the Nuclear Waste Policy Act established "procedures to evaluate and select sites for geologic repositories and for the interaction of state and federal governments."

Reducing emissions and helping combat climate change

Efforts to combat climate change include reducing greenhouse gas emissions on a global scale, as well as encouraging businesses and individuals to adopt more green initiatives. The U.S. is shifting its focus on some of its initiatives that help combat climate change, after an executive order signed by President Donald Trump in March. The executive order will review the Clean Power Plan, "which restricts greenhouse gas emissions at coal-fired power plants", as well as other initiatives that address climate change, according to ABC News.
Related Topics:
societyfeel goodenvironmentearth dayenvironmental protection agencyu.s. & worldpollutionwild animalsendangered species
Load Comments
EARTH DAY
Mass. boy skips birthday gifts, gives to sea turtles
Celebrate Earth Day with these freebies and deals
Don't Trash California campaign
SPONSORED: 10 companies making a positive impact on the environment
More earth day
SOCIETY
Fresno CHP officers emphasize safety during Distracted Driving Awareness Month
LIVE GIRAFFE CAM: Giraffe to give birth to calf
Nonprofit incubator opens in Downtown Fresno
Thousands complete California Classic in Downtown Fresno
More Society
Top Stories
Fresno woman describes chaos as bomb rocks St. Petersburg subway
Redemption: Tar Heels take NCAA title, 71-65, over Gonzaga
Merced County prioritizing road repairs with emergency federal funds
Protesters confront FUSD teacher's aide accused of sex crimes with 4th grader
Central Valley SPCA plans to file charges with DA after rescuing mauled dog
Kings Co triple-fatal DUI suspect pleads not-guilty
Fresno CHP officers emphasize safety during Distracted Driving Awareness Month
Show More
Blast on Russian subway kills 9; 2nd bomb is defused
Former ABC30 anchor John Wallace to be remembered at Memorial Service
Strong earthquake strikes in Botswana, Africa
6 injured in 3 vehicle crash on SB HWY 99 near Ashlan
3 dead after boiler explosion
More News
Top Video
News Minute: 04/03/17
Fresno woman describes chaos as bomb rocks St. Petersburg subway
Merced County prioritizing road repairs with emergency federal funds
Central Valley SPCA plans to file charges with DA after rescuing mauled dog
More Video