Exercise and better budgeting top New Year resolutions across the Valley

As 2016 comes to a close, people across the Valley are setting New Year's resolutions.As people across the US get ready for the ball to drop on New Year's Eve, many are setting and hoping to stick to a New Year's resolution. A recent Student Loan Hero survey found two-thirds of them will be related to finances."People want to shave off that extra debt rolling into the new year, and they want to set a budget to be able to shave off that debt," Kayleena Speakman with the Better Business Bureau explained.According to a survey by GoBankingRates.com, saving more and spending less is the top financial New Year's resolution with paying down debt at number two."Saying, 'I want to save money for a house or a car,' will help you get to that goal easier," Speakman said.Mobile apps with budget calculators can help you reach a finance goal but officials say to watch out for scams."Make sure it's secure, go to the website of the company you want to download from and download from there instead of going to the app store," Speakman said. "Because it's not always verified, and we've seen a lot of fake apps being able to get through that way."Whether it's finance or fitness, self-improvement seems to be the top trending resolution of 2017."You got to set goals up," fitness expert Rhonda Murphy explained.Murphy says it's best to reflect on what worked and what didn't the year prior to set your game plan."The thing is if you just say this broad term, 'Oh, I want to lose weight by the end of the year.' It's too broad," she said. "How about you be more specific. How about you say, 'I want to feel better.'"Rhonda kicks off each new year with the Rho-Fit 100-day Challenge where she and her Facebook followers motivate each other to dedicate 30 minutes to work out each day."Within the first 30 days, I think most of us start talking about how we can feel the change already even though it's such a simple program from day to day," said Jim Betts, who completed the challenge.Betts is taking the Rho-Fit 100 Day Challenge for a fifth year, and he's even getting his family and friends on board. Instead of doing 30 minutes at once, he splits it up during his day."I walk two blocks to Starbucks," he said. "I get half of my workout done by getting a cup of coffee in the morning."