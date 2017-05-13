SOCIETY

Families gather at Fresno-Yosemite International Airport for Wings for Autism

EMBED </>More Videos

Wings for Autism exposes kids with autism to the challenges of the unfamiliar experience of going through an airport as a safe dress rehearsal, so they'll be prepared to handle a real flight. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A first of its kind flight launched autistic kids into travel experience Saturday.

"Cheese," Tristan Saxelby exclaimed. "That's awesome."

Tristan normally doesn't like taking pictures or waiting in line, but he's finding new strength.

"I love planes," he said.

Tristan is seven years old and has high-functioning autism. He's one of 25 kids at Fresno Yosemite International Airport as part of Wings for Autism through the arc.

Like Tristan, a lot of them don't always respond well when faced with artificial boundaries.

"Many families don't take big trips because they're concerned about what might happen," Lori Ramirez with The Arc said. "The challenges they experience at the airport may be too much for their loved ones."

Wings for Autism exposes the kids to those challenges and gives their families a dress rehearsal, so they'll be prepared to handle a real flight.

They boarded a SkyWest plane, and when the passengers proved ready and well-behaved, flight attendants shut the doors and the pilot pushed off.

This flight never took off, but just going through the motions gave parents a new confidence.

"Having this opportunity to come see what an airport experience would be like is beneficial to me as a parent," Tristan's mom Kathleen said. "So, in the event we decide to go on a family vacation involving flights, we know what to expect."

This is the first ever Wings for Autism event in California, and organizers hope it sends kids comfortably flying to a better future.
Related Topics:
societyfresnoautismfresno - east central
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Parents make final fundraising push to keep Saint Helen's School of Fresno open
Hundreds gather from across the Valley for 13th annual Clovis Kids Day
Valley-grown Mother's Day Gift ideas
California wineries toast to strong demand, growth
Fresno police hosts community event at BlackBeard's
More society
SOCIETY
Parents make final fundraising push to keep Saint Helen's School of Fresno open
Texas couple uses bull for baby gender reveal
Hundreds gather from across the Valley for 13th annual Clovis Kids Day
Madera mother and son meet for the first time in 49 years at Fresno airport
More Society
Top Stories
Authorities searching for escaped Atwater inmate
Parents make final fundraising push to keep Saint Helen's School of Fresno open
Shooting in Orange Cove leaves man dead
Worldwide cyberattack forces Microsoft to offer free security fix
Former Fresno Deputy Police Chief Keith Foster prepares to speak in own defense
Hackers launch massive, global ransomware cyber attack
Fresno County crews train for high-risk, night time rescues ahead of swim season
Show More
Mom of 21-year-old killed in Visalia hit-and-run speaks out
Sunnyside man claims paranoia led to murder of fiancee
Fresno Firefighters: House burns three times in four weeks, expected to collapse
Former Los Banos priest pleads not guilty to second child pornography charge
Hearing for Fresno Shooting Spree suspect postponed
More News
Top Video
Shooting in Orange Cove leaves man dead
Parents make final fundraising push to keep Saint Helen's School of Fresno open
Fresno County crews train for high-risk, night time rescues ahead of swim season
Hackers launch massive, global ransomware cyber attack
More Video