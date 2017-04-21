FRESNO

Family and friends gather to honor the memory of one of the victims a shooting spree in Central Fresno

On Thursday night a vigil was put together by Mark Gassett's family along Fulton Street-- once the site of a cold-blooded murder now a beacon of light mending broken hearts. (KFSN)

The first of many vigils was held for the victims of the Central Fresno shooting spree that left three dead. On Thursday night a vigil was put together by Mark Gassett's family along Fulton Street-- once the site of a cold-blooded murder now a beacon of light mending broken hearts.

"He took my only son, that was my pride and joy, and why? I don't know."

Rosie Wagner, like many others, was there to honor her son 37-year-old Mark Gassett, police said Kori Muhammad gunned down the father of two on the very sidewalk the vigil was held. His mother is still putting together her son's last moments.

"My son goes why did you do that? Why did you shoot me? I don't know if the shooter said anything, but he shot my son again and my son fell to the ground and was gone."

Gone but not forgotten-- memories of him written onto each of the balloons that were set free, along with prayers for the other three victims.

"I wrote, "love dad," I was his step-father, Marky was a real good guy," said Harold Wagner, victim's stepfather.

That is why there were so many people there Thursday night-- their faces bathed in candle-light trying to remember the good despite the suspect's apparent hate.

"It was senseless but we also wanna remember that this act of violence doesn't define us as a nation, as people," said Ashley Wagner, victim's cousin.

Still-- some wounds may be too deep and fresh to heal and this vigil, a small step towards recovery.

"At this point I will never forgive that guy, that's at this point, maybe with God's help, someday I can forgive him," said Wagner.

The family said while they feel grief they also feel a profound gratitude for all the love and support they have received. They say the next step is to hope that the justice system delivers the closure they need.
