Final preparations underway for 50th World Ag Expo in Tulare

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) --The 50th World Expo begins Tuesday, but the grounds of the International Agri-Center in Tulare are extremely busy, as last minute preparations take place.
Hundreds of exhibitors from around the world spent Monday putting the finishing touches on their displays. Ahead of the World Ag Expo's 50th anniversary, which begins Tuesday and runs through Thursday.
"If you're in the ag business, this is the place," said World Ag Expo Volunteer Chairman Harry Peck.
Peck says attendance topped 106,000 people last year. He hopes to surpass that number this year. Peck credits the work of the 1,400 exhibitors, and 1,200 volunteers, for the show's long run.
He says security is tight this year, including things happening behind the scenes to ensure this year's event is a safe one.
"That's the key to this whole show, based on what's going on around the world, is trying to be very, very safe."
Setting up and tearing down is tiring work for exhibitors like Eric Stuewe and his son-in-law. They operate a nursery container business in Oregon. But Stuewe says many of his customers are in California, so it makes sense to be here.
"(To be able to) shake their hand, show them the product, they can feel it, touch it, you know, it's a lot better than trying to talk over the phone or work with e-mails," said Stuewe.
Meanwhile, College of the Sequoias students like Shannon Morris will serving up lunches and ice cream, to fuel the farmers, and help support the college's student ag council.
"So at the very end, we get our big banquet and (it) pays for all of our activities we go on and any competitions that we do, this is what pays for us to do that," Morris said. "It all gives back to the students."
Gates open at 9 a.m. on Tuesday. Opening ceremonies start at 10 a.m. in the World Ag Expo arena.
