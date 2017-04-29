SOCIETY

First responders suit up for softball tournament fundraiser in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
First responders from across the Valley took part in a special softball tournament all for a good cause.

Twelve teams made up of law enforcement agencies, firefighters and military personnel took the fields at the Jensen Sports Complex in southwest Fresno.

The proceeds were to help a firefighter battling cancer along with helping families of those who lost a loved in the line of duty.

Organizers say the event is a great way to come together each year as one family to assist a brother in blue.
