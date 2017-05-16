SOCIETY

Food delivery service UberEATS coming to Fresno 'very soon'

EMBED </>More Videos

UberEATS says that for a flat fee of $4.99 you can have food picked up and delivered right to your door. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The food delivery scene in Fresno is about to get a lot more competitive.

UberEATS confirmed to ABC30 Tuesday they are planning to launch in Fresno "very soon." The service says that for a flat fee of $4.99 you can have food picked up and delivered right to your door.

The UberEATS app is different from their Uber ridesharing app.

Based on your location, you'll get a list of participating restaurants for the service. UberEATS just launched in Los Angeles last year and has spread to 75 others cities including the San Francisco-Bay Area.

Some Fresno-area job sites are already posting jobs for UberEATS drivers.
Related Topics:
societysocietyfoodfresnoappFresno
