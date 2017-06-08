SOCIETY

Frank Lloyd Wright's most iconic buildings

EMBED </>More Videos

Here is a look at Frank Lloyd Wright's most notable buildings. (AP Photo)

Frank Lloyd Wright is one of America's most renowned architects, with a career spanning 70 years and many of his works becoming National Historic Landmarks.

In celebration of the famed architect's birthday on June 8, 1867, here's a look some of Wright's most iconic buildings:

Robie House
Chicago, Illinois - Built 1906
Wright designed the house for 28-year-old Frederick Robie using a new form of design called "the Prairie style." The Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation described the building "As the first uniquely American architectural style, it responded to the expansive American plains by emphasizing the horizontal over the vertical."

Taliesin
Spring Green, Wisconsin - Built 1911
After spending summers during his teen years in the valley of Spring Green, Wright returned to build Taliesin. Having gone through rebuilds in 1914 and 1925, Taliesin has functioned as a studio, a school of architecture, a self-sufficient farm and as Wright's primary residence.

Hollyhock House
Los Angeles, California - Built 1917
The massive 17-bedroom and seven-bathroom home was Wright's first west coast design. Located in East Hollywood, Wright described the style of the Hollyhock House as "California Romanza."

Fallingwater
Mill Run, Pennsylvania - Built 1935
Wright's integration of a waterfall in Fallingwater is seen as a great achievement in organic architecture. The American Institute of Architects deemed the house the "best all-time work of American architecture."

Taliesin West
Scottsdale, Arizona - Built 1937
Located in the foothills of the McDowell Mountains of Arizona, Taliesin West serves as the home of the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation and the Frank Lloyd Wright School of Architecture.

Solomon R Guggenheim Museum
New York, New York - Built 1956
The Guggenheim Museum's cylindrical stack stands in stark contrast to the surrounding rectangular buildings of Manhattan. Built to house Solomon R. Guggenheim's collection of modern art, both Wright and Guggenheim died before its completion in 1959. According to the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation, "the Guggenheim liberated museum architecture from its conservative constraints."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyarchitectureguggenheim museumfrank lloyd wrightlos angelesChicagonew york
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Irrigation District starts sandbagging Lake Success Spillway after Corps approves request
Visalia group honors veterans and service members by installing nine new banners
Demolition begins on Downtown Fresno car dealership for expansion project
Couple searching for owners of lost wedding album
More Society
Top Stories
Multiple Downtown Fresno streets shut down after suspect runs from police
Inmate at the Merced County Jail seriously injured after being stabbed by another prisoner
Murder charges filed against son of woman found dead after Central Fresno house fire
340 acre 'Dinely Fire' burning near Three Rivers
Pelco moving part of operation out of Clovis
2-year-old dies from suspected tick bite
Bulldog gang member killed after shootout with Fresno Police
Show More
Mother grieves over son killed by Fresno Police
Fmr. FBI Director Comey's prepared testimony released
Pelco by Schneider Electric moving their offices from Clovis to Fresno
Visalia stage 4 cancer patient with plans to kill 3 Bay Area doctors stopped by CHP
Trump picks Christopher Wray as next FBI director
More News
Top Video
Multiple Downtown Fresno streets shut down after suspect runs from police
Murder charges filed against son of woman found dead after Central Fresno house fire
340 acre 'Dinely Fire' burning near Three Rivers
Inmate at the Merced County Jail seriously injured after being stabbed by another prisoner
More Video