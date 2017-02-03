TULARE COUNTY

Free tax prep help available in Tulare County

(ABC30 Action News)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Tax season is here, and for the 12th consecutive year Community Services Employment Training, also known as C-SET, will be offering free tax preparation services to residents of Tulare County.

The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program will take place every Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. beginning February 4th through April 15th in Visalia, Tulare, Cutler and Porterville.

The VITA program prepares federal and state tax returns at no cost to households with less than $54,000 annual income.

Tax returns are filed electronically. Tax returns are prepared by IRS-certified volunteer tax preparers on a first come, first served basis.

Individuals who are unable to visit a VITA site to file their return or those who prefer to file from the comfort of their own home may do so by visiting MyFreeTaxes.com. More information regarding the VITA program including contact information, documentation requirements and helpful links is available online by visiting www.cset.org/vita or by calling (559) 741-4640.

For information on tax preparation services offered in Kings County, please contact Kings United Way at (559) 584-1536 or Kings Community Action Organization at (559) 582-4386.

VITA Sites

VISALIA:
- CSET Main Office - 312 NW 3rd Avenue

TULARE:
- Family Resource Center - 304 E. Tulare Avenue

CUTLER:
- CSET Office - 12691 Avenue 408

PORTERVILLE:
- Employment Connection - 1063 W. Henderson Avenue
