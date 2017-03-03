SOCIETY

Fresno 5th-grader launches second tour to spread love of reading across the Valley

Danay Ferguson is a fifth grader and founder of Reading Heart. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Danay Ferguson is a fifth grader and founder of Reading Heart.

On Thursday, Danay launched her second year touring Central Valley schools. She spoke to students at Orange Center Elementary School about the importance of reading.

She also gave every child in attendance a book to help expand their imagination.

"My challenge is that I challenge everybody in the room to read a book and then pass it on so that everybody gets to read a book," Danay said.

So far, Danay has collected more than 500,000 books. During her book tour, Danay will visit 170 Valley schools this year and speak to some 150,000 students.
