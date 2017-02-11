FRESNO

Fresno church hosts prom night for teens with special needs

Everything was donated from the dresses, tuxedos, photography, food and music. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
It was an evening to treasure for dozens of students with disabilities Friday as they attended a prom organized just for them.

People cheered as students entered into the dance at NorthPointe Community Church in northwest Fresno. Everything was donated from the dresses, tuxedos, photography, food and music.

The organizer of the event is a senior at Minarets High School. Tiana Freeland was assigned to do a school project that benefited the community. She says the assignment turned into so much more.

"They get their hair and makeup done," Freeman said. "They get flowers, crowns and tiaras to remind them they are kings and queens in God's eyes. They get a limo ride, run down the red carpet. Feel all this joy and excitement from the paparazzi screaming and cheering for them."

Each honored guest was paired with a volunteer student host. Freeland's hope is that they remain friends and keep in contact throughout the year.
