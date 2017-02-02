Fresno City Council considering a rental housing improvement act to improve city's housing

Fresno Mayor Lee Brand believes his Rental Housing Improvement Act is a compromise that aims to improve the city's housing without undue burdens on rental property owners."I had to bring together two groups from the rental advocates to the rental industry. I believe both sides were very flexible, there was a lot of collaboration and I told people, both sides, you are not going to get a perfect version but a workable version."The proposed rules include requiring the registration of all the estimated 85,000 to 90,000 rental properties, at no charge.City Code Enforcement officers will randomly inspect about 10-percent of rental units-- charging up to $100 each. Owners of properties that pass inspection may self-certify and inspect.Failed properties can be re-inspected every one or two years, depending on their level of violation.The plan is meeting with the approval of housing advocates who have been pushing the city to do something for years."We are actually endorsing it, we are standing behind it, we are super thankful and excited that the city has heard the city's cries of our most vulnerable families," said Leticia Valencia, Community Organizer Faith in Fresno.However, the proposal does not have the unanimous support of the city council. New council member Garry Bredefeld is opposed."Well, I don't support it it's basically the introduction of a new government program. It's overreach, it's unfairly hitting everyone in the rental industry, there's 90,000 rental units they are estimating 10 to 15-percent of them are a problem, we need to focus on those folks."Council Member Esmerelda Soria is a supporter."I believe we are going in a positive direction, I am happy that advocates, industry leaders came together to craft something."Mayor Brand is expecting his rental plan to pass on a four to three vote, with Bredefeld expected to join Council Members Clint Olivier and Steve Brandau in voting against it. The debate begins at 4:30.