Fresno County Correctional Officer shot last year at jail showing progress in recovery

Officer Scanlan's daughter said he receives therapy each day from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. with some breaks in between.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Some encouraging news in the recovery of Fresno County Correctional Officer Toamalama Scanlan after his family posted video of him during rehab in Houston which shows him making progress in his recovery.

Officer Scanlan's daughter said he receives therapy each day from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. with some breaks in between.

Video shows one of his music therapy sessions which helps him fine-tune his hearing and sight.

Last week he was able to go outside for the first time and interacted with some therapy dogs, even reaching out to touch one of the animals.

Last September Officer Scanlan was shot inside the Fresno County Jail.
