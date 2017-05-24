FRESNO COUNTY

Fresno County Sheriff's Office closes Kings River until further notice

EMBED </>More Videos

Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims wants to make Memorial Day weekend a little safer for families. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims wants to make Memorial Day weekend a little safer for families. Wednesday, she announced the closure of the Kings River until further notice.

"Effective immediately, the Kings River from the Pine Flat Dam all the way through Fresno County will be closed to any floaters, any boating, and any swimmers-- any kind of recreation on the waterway."

The decision comes as a result of the large amount of inflow from melting snow from the Sierra that has caused the river to double in size from just last week.

"The water is flowing at a very fast rate, you can see bushes and trees in the water which catch boaters and swimmers which cause very dangerous situations," said Mims.

The water is also ice cold-- exposure could cause hypothermia.

Members of the Sheriff's Boating Enforcement Unit will be out in full force this weekend ready to cite violators up to $225.

"We are not closing our county parks, however, we are letting people know do not get into the water," said Mims.

The effort to keep Fresno County families safe comes after both Tulare and Kings Counties closed the river running through those areas earlier this year.
Related Topics:
societyKings Riverfresno county sheriff departmentfresno countyFresno County
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO COUNTY
Correctional Officer Malama Scanlan makes progress toward recovery after Fresno County Jail shooting
Firefighters battled 2 alarm house fire in Fresno County
Winter storms cause road to crumble near Huntington Lake in Fresno County
Massive fire in Atwater may cause long term problems for city
More fresno county
SOCIETY
Correctional Officer Malama Scanlan makes progress toward recovery after Fresno County Jail shooting
Man fails when trying to backflip at graduation
Homeless men praised for helping victims of Manchester attack
Workout tips for frequent flyers
More Society
Top Stories
One lane reopens on Highway 99 in Madera County after big rig crashes, catches fire
Massive cleanup effort underway after Atwater tanker explosion
Former Univision chairman Jerry Perenchio dies at age 86, family confirms
SUV collides into Fresno Fire Department Headquarters
VIDEO: Huge landslide buries stretch of Hwy 1 in Big Sur
Homeless man shot in apparent robbery attempt in Central Fresno
Wisconsin food company linked to deadly nacho cheese botulism outbreak
Show More
Man killed in Fresno hit and run crash
Keith Foster found guilty on 2 counts, faces up to 20 years in prison
Overturned tanker causes massive fire in Atwater, driver dies at the scene
Sheriff's office says body found in lagoon in Tulare County
Firefighters battled 2 alarm house fire in Fresno County
More News
Top Video
One lane reopens on Highway 99 in Madera County after big rig crashes, catches fire
Massive cleanup effort underway after Atwater tanker explosion
Madera class project gets inspiration from world-renowned wax museum
Fresno joins list of big cities around the globe to offer the Uber Eats app
More Video