Fresno couples in their golden years decide renew their wedding vows on Valentine's Day

Four couples who live at the Windham Senior Living Home in Northeast Fresno walked down the aisle again with their significant other on Valentine's Day.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Four couples who live at the Windham Senior Living Home in Northeast Fresno walked down the aisle again with their significant other on Valentine's Day.

The staff invited the couples to a wedding ceremony and reception to renew their wedding vows in front of family and friends.

"So we said well why not. I didn't realize it would be such a big affair as it is," said Blake Hamilton, Husband.

Hamilton and his wife Sandra are celebrating 66 years of marriage. The couple has traveled across the country and around the world.

Hamilton said looking into his wife's eyes during Tuesday's ceremony was exactly like it was back when they were married on December 14th 1950.

"Well I do that every day. So it wasn't much different."

For Jerry and Ellie Stokle this week marks 50 years of marriage. The couple met at a Halloween party in Berkeley and dated for over a year before deciding to get married.

Ellie said the key to a successful marriage is conversation before walking down the aisle.

"Talk about serious things before you get married like money and children before, you know, be sure that you are on the same wave length."

For Jerry, the key to a successful marriage and to being a good husband is listening.

"We have what we call a demilitarized zone. Where the other party can do whatever they like and I don't argue about it."

Each couple said sharing the same interest and being friends makes a marriage work.

"I say we've been married 50 years and we're still friends. Because I know sometimes people aren't," said Ellie.

But Jerry thinks it something that is just so simple.

"I think the bottom line is that you just call it love, you just call it love."
