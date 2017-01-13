FRESNO COUNTY

Fresno crews work to fix pothole problems after storm
EMBED </>More News Videos

As puddles on Fresno roads begin to evaporate another round of damage by the storm comes to light. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
As puddles on Fresno roads begin to evaporate another round of damage by the storm comes to light.

Kim Kirkland is running out of alternate routes.

"I didn't know that the potholes were that bad off the freeway."

And Kirkland is losing her patience

"It's about time that someone sees these potholes other than me, because these potholes are ripping my rims. They cost $1,500 and they ain't worth 10 cent now."

On the freeway Caltrans is feeling the pressure. Since Tuesday, they have filled more than 150 potholes with cold mix and they're working through this holiday weekend.

Workers said they would like to throw on more than just a Band-Aid but resources are limited.

"If you drive our highways, you'll notice some of the bumpy rides, the potholes, areas that need to be repaved. But right now the funding isn't available from the state to," said Cory Burkarth, Caltrans.

Auto repair shop's like A & J's say it is only a matter of time before checks for tire alignments increase. They are cautioning people not to drive through puddles and fix problems sooner rather than later.

"If one part is damaged, and it interacts with other parts, what you're going to end up doing is hurting more than one thing," said Andy Frowsing, Owner, A&J Auto Repair.

Kirkland said it's not just the cost of repairs wearing her down.

"The problem that I see with these potholes is that they are going to get bigger, and what's really bad is that someone's going to get hurt at night."

It is safety that consumes her mind and the thought that more than a tire will be busted as the state waits for funds.

Many people may not know this but Caltrans does have funds to reimburse you for pothole damages if they happened on a state road. You have to file a form and the claims department will look into it. A link to that can be found here.
Related Topics:
societyroad repairfresno countyfreeway
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO COUNTY
Man dies after crashing car into canal near Sanger
Fire destroys Squaw Valley trailer where a sexual predator had contracted to live
Storm damage causing problems all over the Valley
Fresno Co. sheriff's deputies hoping to hit the jackpot looking for 3 suspects who stole lottery scratchers
More fresno county
SOCIETY
Getting a license to drive a truck or a bus is now taking longer
Longtime Madera County organic farm will live on thanks to community food system
Generosity from North Valley residents helped send Merced County posse to inauguration
Retro pop art on display in Downtown Fresno
More Society
Top Stories
Armed robbers steal cash, assault employees at Visalia massage parlor
1-year-old son of correctional officer killed after sister accidentally shoots him with handgun
Infant abducted from hospital 18 years ago found alive
Man dies after crashing car into canal near Sanger
Crews in Fresno working hard to clean up after storm
Crews working to clear Highway 59 after heavy storms shut down roads
AZ trooper shot in ambush attack; Good Samaritan kills gunman
Show More
Not so fast, drought may cause continuing concerns
MAP: Widespread flooding reported on the east side of Fresno and Clovis
Marijuana in California: What's legal, what isn't now?
2 Tower of Power band members hit by train in Oakland
Tule River Tribe Chairman lays out major proposal to move casino to Porterville
More News
Top Video
Armed robbers steal cash, assault employees at Visalia massage parlor
Crews in Fresno working hard to clean up after storm
7 feet of snow in 7 days has China Peak back open to skiers
Getting a license to drive a truck or a bus is now taking longer
More Video