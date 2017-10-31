Fresno dentists buying back candy to send to troops and first responders overseas

Some dentists want your kids Halloween candy! It is all part of the fifth annual Halloween Candy Buy Back.From November 1st to the 3rd, Willow Dental Group will take your kids unopened candy to be sent to our troops and first responders overseas.You can receive two dollars per pound, up to five pounds.There will also be a photo booth, a raffle to win a kid's Sonicare toothbrush, and a letter station for kids to write letters of gratitude, which will be included in the care packages.The buyback begins at eight Wednesday morning and goes until 5:00 p.m. each day.You can drop it off at 6753 North Willow in Fresno.