Fresno Discovery Center unveils new exhibits after renovation

It's a 'mommy and me' day for Sierra Brady and her four-year-old son at the Discovery Center."So far, he's fishing a lot for turtles and fish in the ponds," Brady said.This hidden gem is back open after about four weeks of renovations, and the little ones are loving it.But the center says they need steady support to keep it running and hope to get it through a new marketing plan, and aiming for more memberships by finding sponsors.They're holding fundraising exhibits and monthly specials. The hands-on exhibit is a fun way to teach kids how to create electricity, and the Discovery Center hopes these sponsored exhibits will help to keep their lights on.President Gary Pigg says with their seven new exhibits, the center caters to a wider age range of children, and he hopes they'll keep kids coming through the doors"We have an exhibit now of a fire engine that kids can get in the fire truck, there's an exhibit on chickens given to us by the Pittman Farms," he said.Now, discovery lovers are hoping this community staple is here to stay."It opens up the imagination," Brady said. "It helps them explore."It's something the president has seen firsthand."That's what makes it worthwhile," Pigg said.