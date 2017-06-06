Fresno Grizzlies' Taco Truck Throwdown expanding

Last year 35,000 tacos were consumed during the Fresno Grizzlies Taco Truck Throwdown. Next month the team wants you to eat even more tacos by making it easier for families to attend.The popular event is expanding to two days, with the second day taking place on a non-game day Saturday. That means a record number of taco trucks and more time to devour the folded over tortilla goodness."While we've set stadium records with this event and really expanded it and expanded beyond the walls of our stadium, even out into the street we still feel like there's people who haven't gotten to experience it and it felt like the right time to expand to a second day," said Derek Franks, Fresno Grizzlies General Manager.During a Tuesday press conference organizers announced plans to take the Throwdown from the stadium concourse and move it to the field for the event's second day. While bringing a festival type atmosphere to the downtown ballpark-- complete with a giant stage for live music."You can get your tacos and sit in the outfield and watch a band, dance, don't drop your tacos obviously. But I think it's such a cool thing to do and a cool way to use this stadium and a cool event to do in Downtown Fresno," said Mike Oz, Taco Truck Throwdown Organizer.Another new feature this year will be the addition of the Taco Eating World Championships. That's right-- the same people who put on the Coney Island Hot Dog Eating Contest every year are bringing the taco version to Fresno for the second day of the Throwdown."I think you know is one more thing that adds to our reputation as this hot spot for tacos, because we're the ones that have the World Taco Eating Championships," said Oz.Taco Truck Throwdown 7 is set for July 28th and 29th with tickets on sale right now for $5.