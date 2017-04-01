SOCIETY

Fresno man with inoperable brain tumors crosses California Classic off bucket list

EMBED </>More News Videos

For most of the riders crossing the finish line is a personal accomplishment, sometimes shared with friends, but for the Mikey Wheels Team, the achievement is important. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Bicyclists and runners are hitting the roads in huge numbers here in the Central Valley this weekend.

The California Classic combines a long bike ride with a half marathon, and a little more cowbell helped riders cross the finish line of the Classic's first event.

The bike ride wrapped up at Chukchansi Park after winding its way through the streets and even the freeways of Fresno and Clovis, and the fans came away impressed.

"I've seen lots of effort from all these guys and I think they're doing great," 10-year-old Wyatt Frazier said.

At the finish line, greeters handed out cheers, water and medals which will interlock with another medal you can earn in Sunday's half marathon.

For most of the riders crossing the finish line is a personal accomplishment, sometimes shared with friends, but for the Mikey Wheels Team, the achievement is important.

"It was awesome," Samantha Ruelas said. "We trained hard, and it paid off and we had fun, felt good."

But the California Classic weekend carries a little more importance for Samantha and Michael Ruelas, and 'Mikey Wheels' himself announced the reason right there on his jersey.

"My husband here was diagnosed with a couple of brain tumors, and we're just kind of doing some things on his bucket list for now and this is one of the major things and, tomorrow, we're running the half marathon," Samantha said.

They only started training for the double dose of endurance challenge a couple months ago. Doctors aren't sure what to do about the tumors, but for now, they say the cancer isn't terminal.

"But, obviously, it's not a great diagnosis to have two inoperable brain tumors, but we're just looking to whatever God's doing through this situation, just trust him and have fun," Michael said.

And 'Mikey Wheels' was all smiles with the long bike ride behind him, and the half marathon - and the rest of his life - ahead.
Related Topics:
societysocietymarathonsfresnoFresno
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Comic fans flock to FresCon Comic Convention at Fresno State
Volunteers complete playground at Woodward Park's Art of Life Healing Garden
Thousands head to Clovis for Big Hat Days
Hundreds of Valley churches team up to throw Fresno CityFest
More society
SOCIETY
Comic fans flock to FresCon Comic Convention at Fresno State
Volunteers complete playground at Woodward Park's Art of Life Healing Garden
Thousands head to Clovis for Big Hat Days
Hundreds of Valley churches team up to throw Fresno CityFest
More Society
Top Stories
Hundreds of Valley churches team up to throw Fresno CityFest
Rep. Devin Nunes returns to the Valley amid controversy in Washington
Mother of Amber Baker issues plea to wanted murder suspect
193 dead, 220 missing in Colombia after rivers overflow
Fresno woman warns of 'lotto scam' after losing $20,000
Fresno homeowner hopes surveillance video will lead to arrest of alleged package thief
Fresno laser tag center shuts down to make way for high-speed rail
Show More
Study: No long-term benefits to breastfeeding
California cigarette tax set to go up $2 per pack
Visalia soldier killed in overseas accident receives hero's welcome home
Farmworker advocates speak out against controversial pesticide after EPA rules out ban
Home builders say proposed CA bill would drive up Central Valley housing costs
More News
Top Video
Hundreds of Valley churches team up to throw Fresno CityFest
Fresno homeowner hopes surveillance video will lead to arrest of alleged package thief
Fresno laser tag center shuts down to make way for high-speed rail
Mother of Amber Baker issues plea to wanted murder suspect
More Video