FRESNO

Fresno movie theater holding celebration for 20th anniversary of "Selena" and fundraiser Dream Center

EMBED </>More Videos

A celebration and fundraiser is taking place Wednesday night at the Maya Cinemas in Fresno with a special guest. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A celebration and fundraiser is taking place Wednesday night at the Maya Cinemas in Fresno with a special guest.

Film producer and Maya Cinemas CEO Moctesuma Esparza will be on hand at the private reception as part of the 20th anniversary of the film "Selena," which he helped produce.

The film chronicles the life of Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla Perez, who was killed in 1995.

The fundraiser will support the Dream Success Center at Fresno State, which helps students under threat of deportation.

The event begins around 5:30 p.m. and reservations cost $60.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societymoviefundraiserfresnoFresno - Northeast
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO
Convicted rapist worked security at rape counseling center because of failure in state background check
Nearly 50 firearms stolen from Fresno gun store
Dogs abandoned at Woodward Park adopted
Woman hit by car while crossing the street in Downtown Fresno
More fresno
SOCIETY
Fats Domino, rock 'n' roll pioneer has died at age 89
German woman pens apology to US man who lost home to Nazis
What do Americans fear the most?
Latino Life: Local Education Institutions Offer Support to DACA Students
More Society
Top Stories
Fats Domino, rock 'n' roll pioneer has died at age 89
Two men charged with hate crime after stabbing Goshen man
Dodgers off to hot start in World Series with win over Astros
Video from the scene of fatal campus shooting
FBI releases new information about man who committed Sandy Hook Massacre
Fresno Unified prepared for possible strike by Teachers' Union
Nearly 50 firearms stolen from Fresno gun store
New partnership with shipping port could lead to thousands of jobs in the Valley
Show More
Convicted rapist worked security at rape counseling center because of failure in state background check
A team from Tulare County is offering support and comfort to victims of the mass shooting
Gas and registration fees to go up after Governor Brown approves Senate Bill 1
Fighter Jets from Fresno will fly over Game 1 World Series National Anthem
Fresno Police arrest gang members after finding loaded hand gun in car with infant
More News
Top Video
FBI releases new information about man who committed Sandy Hook Massacre
Exercises to Strengthen your Calf Muscles
Fresno Unified prepared for possible strike by Teachers' Union
Two men charged with hate crime after stabbing Goshen man
More Video