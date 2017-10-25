Fresno movie theater holding celebration for 20th anniversary of "Selena" and fundraiser Dream Center

A celebration and fundraiser is taking place Wednesday night at the Maya Cinemas in Fresno with a special guest.Film producer and Maya Cinemas CEO Moctesuma Esparza will be on hand at the private reception as part of the 20th anniversary of the film "Selena," which he helped produce.The film chronicles the life of Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla Perez, who was killed in 1995.The fundraiser will support the Dream Success Center at Fresno State, which helps students under threat of deportation.The event begins around 5:30 p.m. and reservations cost $60.