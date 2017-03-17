SOCIETY

Fresno musician finds success after 'Moonlight' features song nearly 40 years later

EMBED </>More News Videos

Leonard Sanders says he composed "It'll All Be Over" for a band he was in back in 1979 called The Supreme Jubilees. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
If you have seen the movie 'Moonlight,' you likely saw the scene with a powerful song but chances are you did not know the man who wrote the song is a Central Valley man.

Leonard Sanders says he composed "It'll All Be Over" for a band he was in back in 1979 called The Supreme Jubilees. And it's a song he says almost did not get recorded.

"We went to a studio here in Fresno, and the engineer was a country and western engineer," he explained. "And we were trying to give him some input on the kind of mix we wanted - heavy on the bottom - and he wasn't having it."

Sanders said that engineer canceled their session, forcing them to go somewhere else.

"So, we basically had to go to Visalia to finish up," he said.

Months later, the band went on tour in the midwest, performing songs on their album. After no luck at fame, they returned home, but Sanders says one of their albums stayed behind.

It gave them the success they were looking for some 40 years later thanks to a record store owner in Texas.

"He was going through his albums and he came across our album, and he listened to it, and he made four of five trips to Fresno to get the rights to the music," he said. "That brought us to where we are now, things are just happening - movie deals."

Sanders says his song, now heard in an Academy Award winning film, is about the struggles his band went through to put out their album. He wants other musicians and artists experiencing the same thing to know sometimes the big break happens just by keeping hope alive.
Related Topics:
societysocietyacademy awardsfresnomusicFresno
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Students spend spring break installing solar panels for Fresno families
Students flock to Fresno Fairgrounds for science fair
Valley's only four-star restaurant offers new dining options
Wings For Autism registration information
More society
SOCIETY
Merced County officials asking people to think twice before swimming in Merced River
Students spend spring break installing solar panels for Fresno families
Dine-and-dash dater strikes again
8-year-old writes letter to robber who stole from her family
More Society
Top Stories
1 person killed in 3 car collision in East Central Fresno
Legislation introduced to provide Morning After Pill at college health centers
Investigation continues after human remains found near Chukchansi casino
Central High School teacher arrested for allegedly having sex with a minor
Merced County officials asking people to think twice before swimming in Merced River
Man arrested after attempting to hit an officer with his car, Fresno police say
Charles Manson documentary unveils new interview footage with cult leader
Show More
Tulare Union High School teacher arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a student
Tulare County DA warns of IRS scams this tax season
President Trump's budget proposal may impact Central Valley Ag and social programs
FDNY EMT run over by own ambulance, killed after vehicle stolen in Bronx
Police shootings and alleged misconduct would get more scrutiny under plan introduced by Fresno mayor
More News
Top Video
Investigation continues after human remains found near Chukchansi casino
1 person killed in 3 car collision in East Central Fresno
Central High School teacher arrested for allegedly having sex with a minor
Merced County officials asking people to think twice before swimming in Merced River
More Video