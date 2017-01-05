SOCIETY

Fresno native wins grand prize on Wheel of Fortune
A Fresno native competed on Wheel of Fortune Tuesday night and walked away with the grand prize!

Laura Birek won the bonus round claiming the grand prize-- a brand new Mustang.

Birek told Action News she is very excited about the new car since she has been driving a hand me down 2002 Honda Civic for the last 10 years.

Birek also won more than $20,000 in cash and a trip to Maui.

Birek grew up in Fresno attending Manchester Gate, Computech Middle School, and Bullard High. She now lives in Los Angeles working as a web developer.

You may have also recognized Birek's mother in the audience-- she is Dr. Susan Winter who has worked at Valley Children's Hospital since 1980.
