Fresno native wins grand prize on Wheel of Fortune

A Fresno native competed on Wheel of Fortune Tuesday night and walked away with the grand prize!Laura Birek won the bonus round claiming the grand prize-- a brand new Mustang.Birek told Action News she is very excited about the new car since she has been driving a hand me down 2002 Honda Civic for the last 10 years.Birek also won more than $20,000 in cash and a trip to Maui.Birek grew up in Fresno attending Manchester Gate, Computech Middle School, and Bullard High. She now lives in Los Angeles working as a web developer.You may have also recognized Birek's mother in the audience-- she is Dr. Susan Winter who has worked at Valley Children's Hospital since 1980.