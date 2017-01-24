FRESNO

Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer has contract extended to 2019

EMBED </>More News Videos

The pressure continues to mount on Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer after 15-and-a-half years on the job, but Dyer said he still has some unfinished business to take care of. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The pressure continues to mount on Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer after 15-and-a-half years on the job, which included a recession, but Dyer said he still has some unfinished business to take care of.

"Now we have an opportunity to be able to rebuild this police department and to be able to add additional officers and equipment and facilities, and I want to be a part of that."

A meeting with Fresno Mayor Lee Brand convinced Dyer he was making the right choice. The department has begun the process of relocating both the Southeast Fresno sub-station and the Northwest sub-station into new facilities with more room to work.

"Our facilities are really deplorable," Dyer said.

A centralized property and evidence room has been in the works for over a decade. Chief Dyer said evidence and emergency vehicles will be moved into a new warehouse in the next few months.

"We have about 28 different storage facilities that we use through Derrel's Mini Storage, as well as other places where we have to book our evidence and retain it."

Chief Dyer's contract extension will take him through October of 2019.

Chief Dyer said Mayor Brand would like to add 1,000 police officers over the next eight years.
Related Topics:
societyjerry dyerfresno police departmentfresnoFresno
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO
Fulton Street is beginning to take shape in Downtown Fresno
2 lawsuits claim FUSD allowed sex abuse to students
Man allegedly attacks family with crowbar and then sets house on fire, according to Fresno police
Fresno business owners complain of piling garbage around high-speed rail property
More fresno
SOCIETY
Fulton Street is beginning to take shape in Downtown Fresno
Fresno man wins lottery, again
Fresno Grizzlies offer special Valentine's Day delivery featuring Parker
Crowds line up at Fresno theaters for faith-based film
More Society
Top Stories
Fresno Police officer crashes in Clovis while responding to call
Man allegedly attacks family with crowbar and then sets house on fire, according to Fresno police
2 lawsuits claim FUSD allowed sex abuse to students
Former Los Banos teacher and police officer back in court for alleged sex crimes with minor
Water experts monitoring effects of recharged Fresno County waterways
Police say suspect holds bank employee hostage during botched robbery in Northwest Fresno
Fresno business owners complain of piling garbage around high-speed rail property
Show More
Fresno State president announces new focus and venue for arts and humanities program
Pittsburgh police responding to burglary kill homeowner, not intruder
US sent $221 million to Palestinians
Video shows 'El Chapo' learning of extradition to U.S.
Trump signs executive actions to advance Keystone, Dakota pipelines
More News
Top Video
2 lawsuits claim FUSD allowed sex abuse to students
Former Los Banos teacher and police officer back in court for alleged sex crimes with minor
Fresno business owners complain of piling garbage around high-speed rail property
Water experts monitoring effects of recharged Fresno County waterways
More Video