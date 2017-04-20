FRESNO

Fresno Police Chief says officers still in the midst of trying to deal with tragedy

Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer said officers are working tirelessly on investigations after the tragic murder of four people in Fresno. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer said officers are working tirelessly on investigations after the tragic murder of four people in Fresno. Police said the victims were killed by Kori Muhammad who went on a shooting spree targeting white males.

"In the midst of a tragedy officers see and experience things that no one else should experience, and we know it takes a toll on them," said Dyer.

For now, Chief Dyer said investigators have a lot of work to do before they are able to file charges for the three people killed on Tuesday.

Based on what officer's experience in horrific events like this week's murders, the department offers services like counseling or crisis intervention stress management debriefing.

"Those debriefings are very helpful, it allows officers to come together in a secure environment and to be able to talk about those things they experienced," said Dyer.

Chief Dyer said he hopes this violence doesn't cause people to see Fresno as a city of hate or racial conflict, but rather the police department's ability to deal with these types of situations and have this suspect in custody in such a short amount of time-- and Fresno's ability to come together during this tragedy.

"I would like for people to see us as a good community, a loving community, a community that's united because that's really what we are."

Dyer said there is still a lot of work to be done and although investigators are lacking sleep, they are not lacking desire.
