Fresno police hosts community event at BlackBeard's

A Sunday event brought together members of the Fresno Police Department and children of the neighborhoods they patrol.Families were invited to have some fun at BlackBeard's, including some miniature golf and arcade games. Little ones at the event also got a chance to be the first to ride the brand-new Fresno Police go-kart.Maaco painted one of the cars so it looks like patrol cars used by officers. The event was part of an ongoing effort between the southwest policing district, with help from other nonprofit groups."It's not just going out there," Leonard Cabrera with the Fresno Police Department said. "It's about building relationships and having a great time at BlackBeard's and having an impact on their lives and future."In all, about 25 children and their parents got to be a part of the event.