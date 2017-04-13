FRESNO

Fresno Police opening satellite offices in Tower District and Northeast Fresno

EMBED </>More News Videos

City Council is voting on the leases Thursday; the satellite office will provide officers a place to write their reports. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
News of Fresno PD's return to the Tower District quickly carried beyond the doors of the Fresno Music Academy and Arts.

"We really really missed that presence here in this neighborhood," said Debi Ruud, Fresno Music Academy and Arts.

As a longtime resident and business owner Ruud felt the impact twice as hard when the Central Policing District left in 2011. She said the homeless and criminals filled in the void left behind.

"My business, we see lots of kids and families, I think that's going to be a good thing for some of the parents knowing that's here."

Fresno Police said they hope to return that feeling of safety by opening satellite offices. One will be on Wishon Avenue, while another will open in the El Dorado Park neighborhood on Shaw Avenue and Sixth in Northeast Fresno.

"Anytime you have an increased presence of officers, you're gonna have decreased fear, and you're gonna have a deterrent effect on crime," said Jerry Dyer, Fresno Chief of Police.

City Council is voting on the leases Thursday; the satellite office will provide officers a place to write their reports. They won't be staffed 24/7 but officers, as well as the bike unit, will be encouraged to work there.

"We will see additional presence, it has a storefront, and it's in one of the busiest corridors," said Esmeralda Soria, Councilmember.

Ruud said she is happy the neighborhoods' perseverance has been rewarded. Especially since the new office is right next door.

"This neighborhood can sometimes have a bad reputation which we're all trying hard to change, and so I think that's gonna help."
Related Topics:
societyfresno police departmentfresnosafetyFresno - Tower DistrictFresno - Northeast
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO
Man in Sacramento seen in viral video of officer beating has connection to Fresno
Part of Highway 99 closed due to ongoing demolition of Clinton overpass
Thieves breaking into cars at record pace but Fresno Police say residents can stop the crime wave
Victims' families feeling relieved as former Fresno music teacher is sentenced for child molestation
More fresno
SOCIETY
Raging water bringing new life to the Kings River
AG leaders gather at Fresno State for symposium on the future of water in the Valley
Teen with Down syndrome gets 'Boy Meets World' birthday wish
Spring on the High Line
More Society
Top Stories
Bicyclist killed after being hit by car in Fresno County
SURVEILLANCE VIDEO: Clerk at a Madera gas station gets into fist fight with robber
Police looking for man wanted after a shooting in Los Banos
Man in Sacramento seen in viral video of officer beating has connection to Fresno
Victims' families feeling relieved as former Fresno music teacher is sentenced for child molestation
Valley Ag groups critical of diesel tax hike included in plan to fix CA roads
Thieves breaking into cars at record pace but Fresno Police say residents can stop the crime wave
Show More
Fresno State professor apologizes after calling for the execution of President Donald Trump
9-year-old injured in San Bernardino school shooting 'recovering well'
Part of Fresno Rescue Mission to be demolished and moved due to High-Speed Rail
AG leaders gather at Fresno State for symposium on the future of water in the Valley
Comedian Charlie Murphy dies at 57 after battle with leukemia
More News
Top Video
Bicyclist killed after being hit by car in Fresno County
Part of Highway 99 closed due to ongoing demolition of Clinton overpass
SURVEILLANCE VIDEO: Clerk at a Madera gas station gets into fist fight with robber
Police looking for man wanted after a shooting in Los Banos
More Video