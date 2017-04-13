Fresno Police opening satellite offices in Tower District and Northeast Fresno

News of Fresno PD's return to the Tower District quickly carried beyond the doors of the Fresno Music Academy and Arts."We really really missed that presence here in this neighborhood," said Debi Ruud, Fresno Music Academy and Arts.As a longtime resident and business owner Ruud felt the impact twice as hard when the Central Policing District left in 2011. She said the homeless and criminals filled in the void left behind."My business, we see lots of kids and families, I think that's going to be a good thing for some of the parents knowing that's here."Fresno Police said they hope to return that feeling of safety by opening satellite offices. One will be on Wishon Avenue, while another will open in the El Dorado Park neighborhood on Shaw Avenue and Sixth in Northeast Fresno."Anytime you have an increased presence of officers, you're gonna have decreased fear, and you're gonna have a deterrent effect on crime," said Jerry Dyer, Fresno Chief of Police.City Council is voting on the leases Thursday; the satellite office will provide officers a place to write their reports. They won't be staffed 24/7 but officers, as well as the bike unit, will be encouraged to work there."We will see additional presence, it has a storefront, and it's in one of the busiest corridors," said Esmeralda Soria, Councilmember.Ruud said she is happy the neighborhoods' perseverance has been rewarded. Especially since the new office is right next door."This neighborhood can sometimes have a bad reputation which we're all trying hard to change, and so I think that's gonna help."