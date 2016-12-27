Fresno soldier surprises siblings at Northwest Fresno restaurant

A heartwarming reunion as a soldier surprised his siblings at a Northwest Fresno restaurant.Private First Class Brian Thao walked into Lin's Fusion on Blackstone to give big hugs to family members.Thao has been away for a year and four months serving in the army. His parents knew he would be there and set up the surprise for his younger siblings.Thao said he's looking forward to spending time together."Being with my family-- having this time to recharge, refuel. After this-- go back to doing my job professionally and efficiently."Thao has a very important job-- he is on the global response force. The driver of a Stryker tank and ready to deploy at a moments notice.Thao said even though he did not get to spend Christmas with his family he is glad to be home for the New Year.