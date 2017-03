We're still more than a month away from the Clovis Rodeo but cowboys and girls are already saddling up at the rodeo grounds.The Bulldoggers Club Rodeo Team from Fresno State hosted a college rodeo this weekend. The competition started Saturday against seven other collegiate teams.There was bareback riding, team roping, barrel racing and other show stopping events.If you didn't make it out, tickets are on sale for the 103rd Clovis Rodeo in late April.