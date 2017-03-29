Fresno State holds Garlanding Ceremony to honor Cesar Chavez

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=1823959" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Fitness expert Rhonda Murphy shows us some moves you can do at your desk.

21st annual Cesar Chavez Garlanding celebration at @fresno_State is today at 10. Free event + #BloodDrive going on through Thurs @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/GcYfy6tO6M — Vanessa Vasconcelos (@VanessaABC30) March 29, 2017

This is the 21st year Fresno State has hosted the garlanding ceremony to honor and commemorate Cesar Chavez and the farm labor movement.A farm workers photo exhibition is on display in the Henry Madden Library in addition to festivities like dancers and an art exhibit. Speakers like UFW pioneer Dolores Huerta will highlight the many victories that were built by the power of the people.A monument in the university's peace garden memorializes the late farm worker leader. The gathering commemorates the 340-mile United Farm Workers pilgrimage from Delano to Sacramento, that included a visit to the Fresno State campus 50 years ago.The event is free and open to the public today from 10 a.m - 1:30 a.m.