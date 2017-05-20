FRESNO STATE

Fresno State sends off Class of 2017

It's the end of one chapter for thousands of young men and women and the beginning of a lifetime of adventure. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Dr. Benjamin Boone's challenge to the class of 2017 comes straight from the notebook of the former poet laureate, and former Fresno State professor Juan Felipe Herrera.

Like Herrera, Boone says the 5,400 or so graduates each have a poem to offer the world and together they can bring us closer to peace.

And student body president Timothy Ryan says the world can rely on his fellow graduates.

"It is our responsibility to continually work to make the world a better place," he said. "I have the utmost faith that the future is bright in all of your capable hands."

These students came to Fresno State from dozens of countries and worked years to get into these seats with these caps.

"The reward, your degree, is well worth it," Fresno State president Dr. Joseph Castro told the graduates.

And while life may be bubbles for a lot of them, a degree doesn't come with any guarantees.

"What's next for them?" professor Debbie Young asked. "A job. An experience. Maybe grad school, med school, wherever they might be going. We know about 80 percent of our students stay in the Valley."

Young says the job market is up about five percent this year - especially in fields like agriculture, engineering, computer science and nursing.

And that applies to the Central Valley too, even as our economy has recovered more slowly than the country as a whole. So the big picture looks good and these Bulldogs have a bright future ahead as they find whatever their poem may be.
