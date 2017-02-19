Fresno State unveils Japanese-American internment exhibit on 75th anniversary of order

Dozens showed up to Fresno State's Henry Madden Library to unveil a series of exhibits recognizing the 75th anniversary of President Franklin D. Roosevelt's executive order to remove 120,000 Japanese-Americans from the west coast during World War II.Poetry readings and a Koto performance were held for the sold-out crowd. At the time, the government claimed Japanese-Americans might plot against the US.Many were placed in internment camps during the duration of the war. One such camp was located near what is now the Fresno Fairgrounds.As survivors commemorate the 75th anniversary of the order, they're now speaking out to make sure that what happened to them doesn't happen to Muslims, Latinos or other groups.